As supply of the COVID-19 vaccine continues to increase, eligible individuals may now walk in without an appointment to receive a vaccination at select UnityPoint Health vaccine locations.
Anyone age 16 and over can walk in to receive a vaccine between 9 a.m.–6 p.m. at UnityPoint Clinic Express – United Medical Park located at 1731 W. Ridgeway Ave. in Waterloo. Additional community vaccine clinic locations will be updated daily at unitypoint.org/waterloo/vaccine.
Those who prefer to schedule an appointment may call 319-226-2600 or schedule online at uph.link/84x.
UnityPoint Health continues to encourage everyone to get the vaccine when it becomes available to them. For more information, visit unitypoint.org and click the “COVID-19 Vaccine” dark blue button on the homepage.
Although significant progress continues in the development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, it’s important to practice COVID-19 safety measures for the foreseeable future. Even after a person is vaccinated, they should continue to stay home when sick, wear a mask and social distance.