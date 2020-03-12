In keeping with a commitment to patient safety, UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital as well as UnityPoint Health – Marshalltown, Grundy County Memorial Hospital and Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner will limit patient visitations during the global outbreak of COVID-19 and continued widespread seasonal influenza activity.
The following restrictions are effective immediately to help limit the potential spread of novel coronavirus.
· Visitors are limited to two adults (age 18 and older) per patient at any one time in most circumstances.
· Visitors under the age of 18 are only permitted if he or she is an immediate family member and are considered by the patient’s health care team to be essential for the patient’s well-being.
· All visitors must be healthy. For the safety of patients, staff and other visitors, individuals with symptoms such as fever greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, cough, sore throat, runny nose, shortness of breath, fatigue, chills, vomiting or diarrhea should postpone their visits until further notice.
· Exceptions may be made in certain situations and can be discussed with patient care teams.
UnityPoint Health recognizes and appreciates the interest people have in supporting family and friends who are hospitalized. However, these precautionary measures are being taken to provide optimal safety for patients as instances of seasonal flu is on the rise.
The changes in visitation policy are in addition to the precautions already taken to guard against the spread of illness. Visitors should wash their hands before and after visiting a patient and should cough or sneeze into a tissue or shirtsleeve. Sanitation stations are located throughout the facility to limit the spread of infectious disease.
The health risks from cold and flu remain high, so limiting visitors to hospitalized patients – as well as those who accompany outpatients to clinics and procedure visits – will help keep everyone safe. While the risk of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus is currently low in the region, these restrictions serve as a preventive measure for that virus.
For more ways to protect against the spread of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, and for the latest updates and guidance in this rapidly evolving situation, please visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov or Iowa Department of Public Health at www.idph.gov.