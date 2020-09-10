The University of Northern Iowa welcomes the traveling exhibition, “Toward A Universal Suffrage: African American Women in Iowa and the Vote for All,” to the UNI Museum from Aug. 31 through Sept. 17.
The exhibition highlights and honors the contributions of African Americans to the women’s suffrage movement. The year 2020 is the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which gave women the right to vote in all elections. “Toward a Universal Suffrage” emphasizes the diversity and difference that existed in the women’s suffrage movement.
To view the exhibition, free of charge, visit the UNI Museum located down on the first floor of Rod Library on the University of Northern Iowa campus. The museum is open from 7 a.m. through midnight, Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. through 7 p.m., Friday; noon through 5 p.m., Saturday; and noon through midnight, Sunday. Please be advised: Following the guidance of public health organizations, UNI students, faculty, staff and visiting community members are required to wear face coverings in all campus buildings.
“Toward a Universal Suffrage” is organized by Allyn Benkowich and Kristen Corey of the Office on the Status of Women, Iowa Department of Human Rights; Karen M. Kedrowski of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University; and Eric Morse of the Central Iowa Community Museum.
It is supported by the Iowa State University University College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Extension and Outreach; the Iowa State University Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics; Humanities Iowa; the National Endowment for the Humanities; the Chrysalis Foundation; the Central Iowa Community Museum; the Iowa Department of Human Rights; and the Hard Won. Not Done. 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Project.
For more information, visit centraliowamuseum.com/exhibitions.