Jon McGovern

University of Dubuque head wrestling coach Jon McGovern, right, was named a Division III wrestling poll voter by the National Wrestling Coaches Association last week.

 University of Dubuque/courtesy

DUBUQUE – The National Wrestling Coaches Association announced its new voters for the NWCA Division III wrestling poll.

University of Dubuque head coach Jon McGovern has been selected for the Lower Midwest Region, along with Nebraska Wesleyan University head coach Brandon Bradley. Both are members of the American Rivers Conference and will be voters for two to four years.

McGovern most recently served as NWCA Division III president (president-elect 2014-15, and president 2015-2018).

“It is an honor to have been voted in by my professional peers to serve on the NWCA Ranking Committee while representing the NCAA Division III Lower Midwest Region,” McGovern said. “ I am passionate about NCAA Division III wrestling, and I love working with some of the most dedicated student-athletes and coaches in the country.”

In 2012, McGovern was inducted into the Central College Hall of Honor. At Central, he won back-to back NCAA Division III championships (1991, ‘92) at 167 pounds after placing fourth at 158 pounds in 1990, and claimed conference titles for three years. He’s tied for first at Central in career wins and his 123-17-1 record gave him the school winning percentage record (.958). He also set a school record for most falls in a season (24) in 1991-92. His 46-2 record in 1991-92 is Central’s best ever.

McGovern has been the Spartans head wrestling coach since 2002. He is UD’s all-time leader for career coaching dual meet wins with 153, McGovern was named NCAA Division III National Coach of the Year in 2006, coached UD wrestling to four Top-20 finishes and two Top-15 finishes at the NCAA DIII National Championships including two NCAA Division III National Champions.

NWCA DIII Men’s Ranking Committee members:

Lower Midwest Region

Brandon Bradley, HC- Nebraska Wesleyan Univ.

Jon McGovern, HC- University of Dubuque

Upper Midwest Region

Dave Malecek, HC-UW-LaCrosse

Tony Valek — AHC- Augsburg University

Central Region

Josh Malave, HC- Mt. Union College

William Schindel, HC- Adrian College

Mideast Region

Justin Signorelli, HC- Alfred State

Jason McLean, HC- Muhlenberg

Northeast Region

Mike Sugermeyer, HC- Western New England

Corey Luce, AHC- NYU

Southeast Region

Jon Laudenslager, HC- Wilkes

Anthony Bonaventura, AC- Stevens