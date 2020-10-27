DUBUQUE – The National Wrestling Coaches Association announced its new voters for the NWCA Division III wrestling poll.
University of Dubuque head coach Jon McGovern has been selected for the Lower Midwest Region, along with Nebraska Wesleyan University head coach Brandon Bradley. Both are members of the American Rivers Conference and will be voters for two to four years.
McGovern most recently served as NWCA Division III president (president-elect 2014-15, and president 2015-2018).
“It is an honor to have been voted in by my professional peers to serve on the NWCA Ranking Committee while representing the NCAA Division III Lower Midwest Region,” McGovern said. “ I am passionate about NCAA Division III wrestling, and I love working with some of the most dedicated student-athletes and coaches in the country.”
In 2012, McGovern was inducted into the Central College Hall of Honor. At Central, he won back-to back NCAA Division III championships (1991, ‘92) at 167 pounds after placing fourth at 158 pounds in 1990, and claimed conference titles for three years. He’s tied for first at Central in career wins and his 123-17-1 record gave him the school winning percentage record (.958). He also set a school record for most falls in a season (24) in 1991-92. His 46-2 record in 1991-92 is Central’s best ever.
McGovern has been the Spartans head wrestling coach since 2002. He is UD’s all-time leader for career coaching dual meet wins with 153, McGovern was named NCAA Division III National Coach of the Year in 2006, coached UD wrestling to four Top-20 finishes and two Top-15 finishes at the NCAA DIII National Championships including two NCAA Division III National Champions.
NWCA DIII Men’s Ranking Committee members:
Lower Midwest Region
Brandon Bradley, HC- Nebraska Wesleyan Univ.
Jon McGovern, HC- University of Dubuque
Upper Midwest Region
Dave Malecek, HC-UW-LaCrosse
Tony Valek — AHC- Augsburg University
Central Region
Josh Malave, HC- Mt. Union College
William Schindel, HC- Adrian College
Mideast Region
Justin Signorelli, HC- Alfred State
Jason McLean, HC- Muhlenberg
Northeast Region
Mike Sugermeyer, HC- Western New England
Corey Luce, AHC- NYU
Southeast Region
Jon Laudenslager, HC- Wilkes
Anthony Bonaventura, AC- Stevens