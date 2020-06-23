CEDAR FALLS — New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa.
- The following area students earned their degrees following the spring semester. A preceding a name indicates “graduated with honors,” means “graduated with high honors,” and means “graduated with highest honors”
Allison: Caitlin Hanson, Bachelor of Arts, Early Childhood Education; and Stephanie Lursen, Bachelor of Arts, Biology
- Denver: Tiffany Criss. Bachelor of Arts, Social Work; Noah Isaacson, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science; and Josie Wiedrich, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education
Greene: Jocelyn Lewis, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education, Middle Level Education Dual Major; and Katelyn Shultz, Bachelor of Arts,Elementary Education
Janesville: Crystal Spencer, Bachelor of Arts, Music:General Studies in Music
- Readlyn: Dayten Wittenburg, Bachelor of Arts, Marketing: Advertising & Digital Media, Supply Chain Management
- Shell
- Rock: Blake Bauer, Bachelor of Arts, Physical Education
Sumner: Matthias Yungtum, Bachelor of Arts, Accounting, Management: Business Administration
Tripoli: Paige Bergmann, Master of Arts,Leisure, Youth & Human Services; Daniel Price, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education, Middle Level Education Dual Major; and Lindsey Rolison, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education
Waverly: Benjamin Anderson, Bachelor of Arts, Finance: Financial Management; Jayde Happel. Bachelor of Arts, Biology; Tucker Hart, Bachelor of Science, Manufacturing Engineering Tech: Manufacturing Design; Madison Heusinkvelt, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education; Conner Hinckle, Bachelor of Science, Manufacturing Engineering Tech: Manufacturing Design; Kalyani Kannan, Master of Arts, Post-Secondary Education: Student Affairs; Casey O’Hern, Bachelor of Arts, Biology; Kolade Olorundare, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science; Samantha Schuler, Bachelor of Arts, Earth Science; Bryce Steiert; Bachelor of Arts, Management: Business Administration; Madison Stoffregen, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work; Courtney Tripp-Stuck, Master of Arts, Post-Secondary Education: Student Affairs; and Michael Zittergruen, Master of Accounting, Accounting