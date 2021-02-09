CEDAR FALLS — New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa.
Several area residents among the graduates. The below list includes their degrees, majors and honors. A single asterisk preceding a name indicates “graduated with honors,” two means “graduated with high honors,” and three means “graduated with highest honors.”
- Denver: Tyler Jessen, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education; Carlie Knoll, Bachelor of Arts, Management: Business Admin; Michael Milius, Bachelor of Arts, Finance: Personal Wealth Management; Hannah Roeding, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education; and Joshua Schaefer, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education
Janesville: Emily Seegers, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education; and Abbi Staack, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education
Plainfield: Samantha Hyde, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education
Readlyn: Austin Mitchell, Bachelor of Arts, Graphic Design
- Shell Rock: Jocelyn Kramer, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education; and Leyton Taylor, Bachelor of Arts, Mathematics
Sumner: Hunter Lehmkuhl, Bachelor of Arts, Marketing: Management; Destiney Mohlis, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Hannah Richards, Bachelor of Arts, Early Childhood Education and Elementary Education; and Emma Wendel, Bachelor of Arts, Family Services
- Waverly