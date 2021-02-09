Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CEDAR FALLS — New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa.

Several area residents among the graduates. The below list includes their degrees, majors and honors. A single asterisk preceding a name indicates “graduated with honors,” two means “graduated with high honors,” and three means “graduated with highest honors.”

  • Denver: Tyler Jessen, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education; Carlie Knoll, Bachelor of Arts, Management: Business Admin; Michael Milius, Bachelor of Arts, Finance: Personal Wealth Management; Hannah Roeding, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education; and Joshua Schaefer, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education

Janesville: Emily Seegers, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education; and Abbi Staack, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education

Plainfield: Samantha Hyde, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education

Readlyn: Austin Mitchell, Bachelor of Arts, Graphic Design

  • Shell Rock: Jocelyn Kramer, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education; and Leyton Taylor, Bachelor of Arts, Mathematics

Sumner: Hunter Lehmkuhl, Bachelor of Arts, Marketing: Management; Destiney Mohlis, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Hannah Richards, Bachelor of Arts, Early Childhood Education and Elementary Education; and Emma Wendel, Bachelor of Arts, Family Services

  • Waverly

: Bethany Amos, Bachelor of Arts, Mathematics Teaching; Liliane Atty, Bachelor of Arts, Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages; Tierra D’Amato, Bachelor of Arts, Biology: Biomedical; Anna Hansen, Master of Arts in Education, Principalship; Madison Johansen, Bachelor of Arts, English; Adam Koch, Bachelor of Arts, Computer Science; Tyler Lockwood, Master of Arts, Counseling: School Counseling; Peyton Obermier, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; and Sterling Perkins, Bachelor of Arts, Marketing: Sales Management

