The University of Northern Iowa added 893 alumni to is register following fall commencement ceremonies.
Area graduates are listed below with their degree and major. Those marked with a single asterisk graduated with honors, two astericies earned high honors and three had highest honors.
Allison: Beth Endelman, Master of Arts in Education, Principalship
Clarksville: Christine King, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Tiffany Landrum, Bachelor of Arts, Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages; Tayler Maiers, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education; and Caleb Wedeking, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management
Denver: Austin Buhrow, Bachelor of Arts, Marketing: Advertising & Digital Media; *Miah Ford, Bachelor of Arts, Biology: Biomedical; Tanner Johnson, Bachelor of Liberal Studies, Bachelor of Liberal Studies; ***Kameron Kehoe, Bachelor of Arts, Accounting; Audrey Klunenberg, Bachelor of Arts, Art and Elementary Education; and Zildjian Seehase, Master of Arts, PE: Kinesiology & Sport Performance
Greene: ***Reed Christensen, Bachelor of Arts, Computer Science; Cheyenne Liekweg, Bachelor of Arts, Business Teaching; and Sarah Wilcox, Bachelor of Arts, Comprehensive Secondary Science Teaching
Janesville: Riley Liekweg, Bachelor of Arts, Interactive Digital Studies
Shell Rock: ***Alicia Phillips, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education; Kiley Snitker, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education; and Nicole Staudt, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education
Sumner: David Spier, Bachelor of Science, Manufacturing Emerging Technology: Manufacturing Design, and Bachelor of Arts, Technology Management
Tripoli: Kolby Heller, Bachelor of Arts, Marketing: Management
Waverly: Donna Conn, Bachelor of Arts, Movement & Exercise Science: Exercise Science; Glen Gaston, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Paul Mwangi, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology and Psychology; and Shannon Stewart, Master of Arts, Counseling: School Counseling