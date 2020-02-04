UPDATE:
With 71% of precincts reporting as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg maintains a 25-state-delegate-equivalents (SDEs) lead on Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the Iowa Caucuses.
Buttigieg currently has 418.722 SDEs, compared to Sanders' 393.521. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is currently in third with 286.882 SDEs, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden with 241.314 and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., with 196.696.
Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon right before the initial release of the partial results there was a "coding error" that caused the delay.
PREVIOUS:
After a 21-hour delay, the Iowa Democratic Party has released its first results from Monday night's Iowa Caucuses.
With 62% of the precincts reporting just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg led with 362.637 state delegate equivalents (SDEs), followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., with 337.887 SDEs.
In third place was Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., with 246.18 SDEs, former Vice President Joe Biden was fourth with 210.344 SDEs, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., was fifth with 169.694 SDEs. Rounding out the field who received SDEs were entrepreneur Andrew Yang (14.273), billionaire Tom Steyer (3.761) and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg (0.133).
There were 2.077 SDEs that were uncommitted, while 0.28 SDE went to other candidates not listed.
In Bremer County, Buttigieg led the headcount in both the first and final alignments. This year is the first time the IDP has publicized those numbers.
Buttigieg received support from 302 in the first round and 340 caucus-goers in the final round, good for 4.5333 SDEs. Warren was in second place in the county, with 208 on the first count, 251 on the final count, and 2.9468 SDEs.
Klobuchar was third with 160 at first, 156 in the final and 2.04 SDEs. Biden was in fourth place with 171 first count and 152 final count for 2.4933 SDEs. Sanders was in fifth with 152 at first, 135 in the final and 1.3601 SDEs.
No other candidate was viable in Bremer County.
This is a developing story.