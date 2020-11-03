A large turnout for Iowa voters netted a Republican sweep of Bremer County Tuesday.
With nearly a million absentee votes cast across the state, turnout was still steady, as reported by precinct captains. But with the votes counted in Bremer and Butler counties, President Donald Trump retains his support.
Trump took Bremer County over former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, 8,287-5,954, while over in Butler County, Trump was the victor, 5,540-2,423.
As of 11:25 p.m., Trump was leading in Iowa for all six Electoral College votes. Trump had 53% of the vote to Biden’s 45%. At 11:30 p.m., The Associated Press called the race for Trump in Iowa.
In the races for Congress, the high-profile race for Senate went to Republican incumbent Joni Ernst. In Bremer County, Ernst defeated Democrat Theresa Greenfield, 8,190-5,905. In Butler County, the count was 5,290-2,473. The total as of 11:25 p.m. was 51.8%-45.1%, and she was declared the winner by the AP at 11:45 p.m.
In the 1st Congressional District, State Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, downed U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque, 7,992-6,033, in Bremer County. The final unofficial results showed Hinson winning the seat, 211,573-200,814, to flip the seat back to the Republicans after two years.
For the 4th Congressional District, in which Butler County belongs, outgoing Congressman Steve King’s replacement will be State Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull. He defeated Sioux City Democrat J.D. Scholten in Butler County, 5,156-2,412. With all but six counties reporting, Feenstra had a 2-1 lead, 182,553-91,854. This is a hold for the GOP.
Down the ballot, in House District 63, State Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, defeated Democratic challenger Carissa Froyum, 11,202-6,485. The Bremer County tally was 8,696-5,368 for Salmon.
Meanwhile, in Senate District 32, State Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, held on to his seat against challenger Pam Egli by more than 7,000 votes, 19,975-12,695. In Bremer County, that margin was 8,084-6,147.
Locally in Bremer County, the race for Supervisor District 1 went to incumbent Republican Ken Kammeyer by 387 over Democratic challenger Dean Mitchell. The final tally was 2,488-2,101.
Meanwhile, over in House District 50, which includes Shell Rock, Republican Speaker of the House Pat Grassley retains his seat against Dennis J. Evans, the Democrat. The Butler County tally was 2,957-1,102.
In the Butler County races, Republican Leslie Groen once again defeated incumbent Auditor Lizbeth Williams, who was written in as a Democrat during the June primary though she was a member of the Republican Party. Groen 5,465-2,337.
Meanwhile in Supervisor District 1, Republican Greg Barnett held his seat against Democrat Teresa Negen, 1,522-1,000.
For the Constitutional Convention question, with all but nine counties reporting as of 11:30 p.m., the measure is defeated, 70.7%-29.3%.