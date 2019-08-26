UPDATE: Judge Andrea Dreyer has sentenced former "Bachelor" star Christopher Douglas Soules, 37, of Arlington, to two years' probation after suspending a two-year prison term for his role in a rear-end accident in April 2017.
Soules is also ordered to pay a $625 fine plus $218.75 surcharge and $1,148.86 in court costs.
PREVIOUSLY:
The judge overseeing the motor-vehicle accident case involving a former star of "The Bachelor" has announced she will accept the plea deal.
Judge Andrea Dwyer in a court filing Monday in Buchanan County District Court said that she will issue a judgment later in the day in a separate order that would sentence Christopher Douglas Soules, 37, of Arlington, to probation.
"If the court were to refuse to be bound by or were to reject the parties' plea agreement, Iowa Rule of Criminal Procedure 2.10 would require the court to afford Defendant the opportunity to withdraw his plea of guilty," Dryer wrote her order. "The offense occurred in April 2017.
"The court accepts the terms of the parties' plea agreement because it is in accordance with the pre-sentence investigation report recommendations and in the interests of resolving this matter."
Soules pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, on Nov. 13, 2018. He admitted to rear-ending a tractor on April 24, 2017, that injured Kenny Mosher, 66, of Aurora.
Soules had called 911, but left the scene before Buchanan County deputies arrived. Mosher died from his injuries.
