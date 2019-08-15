Authorities from multiple agencies arrested a man in rural Waverly following a high-speed chase on Wednesday night and a search through a wooded area Thursday.
Jeffrey Allen Geiger, 31, of Voorhies, was taken into custody and transported to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held on a $5,300 bond. He was charged with third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, and fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor.
At approximately 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, Black Hawk County authorities began a chase of Geiger and a female companion from Waterloo that ended with the vehicle catching fire on 39th Street Southeast in Waverly. The suspects fled on foot, prompting several agencies to conduct a search of the area.
At 10:48 a.m. Thursday, a resident in the 2400 block of Grand Avenue saw a suspicious male and female walking along the road. Bremer County deputies located the female by herself and detained her while a search began for the Geiger. A perimeter was set up between Garden and Hilton avenues, with Iowa State Patrol aircraft and the Waverly K-9 unit assisting.
At approximately 12:45 a.m., a homeowner arrived at her residence in the 2400 block of Hilton Avenue. Before her entering, law enforcement searched her house and found Gieger in the basement hiding.
Additional charges may be filed against Geiger later. Bremer County deputies were assisted by Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, Waverly Police, the Iowa State Patrol and Bremer County dispatch.