The prayers have been heard.
The search has been called off.
Four days after he went missing from a Waterloo care facility, Waverly Dad Mike Jensen has been reunited with his family.
Mike, a Wartburg music professor and a rock musician, who battles a brain tumor and suffers from dementia, left the facility around 10;30 p.m. on July 6.
He was reported missing shortly afterwards.
Authorities say a contractor heading to work noticed him in a ditch full of weeds and water near San Marnan Drive and Hammond Avenue on the south end of Waterloo.
Jensen was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and is believed to be in a “remarkably good condition,” given the weather conditions in the area in the past couple of days, and the four days he had been missing, law enforcement tells Waverly Newspapers.
A press release issued by MercyOne Friday afternoon says Jensen is in “serious condition.”
On Thursday, a torrential, tree-snapping storm drenched the area, forcing search parties in the Janesville area, including family members, to cut the search short.
“That’s a great way to end the week,” said Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett.
Mike’s daughter, Allie, who just graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School, expressed her feelings in a Facebook post.
“Thank you for everyone that donated or helped search this week,” she wrote. “If it wasn’t for the community and love around me, I would have lost my faith a long time ago.”
Family friend Megan Sobczak told Waverly Newspapers that the family and the close-knit group of friends that have helped search for Mike are overwhelmed with emotion.
“There is a lot of crying right now,” Sobczak said. “I just don’t have any words to express what we are feeling now.”