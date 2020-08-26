UPDATE:
In a late development Wednesday afternoon, Nashua-Plainfield Superintendent Keith Turner announced that the school's football team has been cleared to play in Friday's season opener at Central Springs despite a positive COVID-19 test of someone associated with the program.
According to a letter posted on the school's Facebook page after Waverly Newspapers went to press Wednesday afternoon, Turner said the person who was positive was at the Huskies' scrimmage Friday, Aug. 21 and had not been near the school grounds at any time afterward. The person is not an N-P High School student.
The letter further explains that the person first experienced symptoms of COVID-19 on Monday, more than 48 hours after the scrimmage, and had no further contact with players. The person's test came back positive Tuesday afternoon and immediately contacted school administration.
Turner said at that time, the decision was made to immediately shut down the football program, and as a precaution, asked that anyone associated with the football program, including the student-athletes, managers and coaches, remain at home from Wednesday until further notice. Plus, all morning practices were called off.
"The guidance provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health (Wednesday) is that since the individual's first symptoms appeared on Monday, all individuals who came in close contact in the previous 48 hours need to be quarantined," Turner wrote in the letter. "This does not include the football team.
"As a result, based on the guidance and that from the (Iowa High School Athletic Association), those student-athletes may return to school (Thursday), resume football practice, and N-P may play their scheduled football game Friday at Central Springs."
Additionally, Turner said any individuals who were in close contact with the person who tested positive may be contacted by public health officials. He also advised that all N-P staff and students should contact their physicians immediately if they do experience COVID-19 symptoms, which includes fever, coughing, shortness of breath and sudden loss of taste or smell.
PREVIOUS:
The football program at Nashua-Plainfield has been suspended as of Tuesday due to a positive test of the novel coronavirus of someone within the program, according to a letter from Superintendent Keith Turner posted on the district’s Facebook page.
Turner wrote that football activities will be stopped until the district receives further public health guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
N-P becomes the third team this fall to have football impacted by COVID-19. The other two are Belmond-Klemme, which reported “many football player-related positive COVID-19 tests,” and Dyersville Beckman, which reportedly had a player and a coach test positive, both according to reports by The Des Moines Register on Monday.
Turner’s letter did not elaborate whether it was a student-athlete or a coach who contracted the virus, but the superintendent said that students and coaches should follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including self-isolation.
“That means all high school football athletes, managers and coaches need to stay home from school until further notice,” Turner wrote. The paragraph was highlighted on the letter for emphasis.
In addition, Wednesday’s morning practices for all sports were cancelled.
First-year Huskies head coach Andrew Christensen told Waverly Newspapers in a telephone interview Wednesday morning the measures are done out of an abundance of caution.
“Football is a contact sport, so even if the majority of players weren’t in contact with this individual, if any of them were, and if they would partake in football activities, you’re going to have contact,” Christensen said. “Right now, it’s better to play it safe than be sorry later.”
The Huskies’ next scheduled game would be Sept. 11 hosting St. Ansgar. The IHSAA had shortened the regular season to seven games this season from nine, but all teams still active will be in the postseason starting Oct. 16.
Christensen said it’s an unfortunate situation, but the Huskies aren’t alone.
“In baseball, Cedar Falls only had eight games in their regular season,” he noted. “It’s just one of those years. Right now, we’re just waiting to get some feedback from the state.
“Being a smaller school, some of the guidelines… we tried to do our practices in pods as much as we could, but if you go in scrimmages and stuff, most of the kids are involved with that. Right now, I think it’s play it safe. Hopefully, there’s no more cases. You don’t want that to spread to other kids and families if it can be stopped.”
Turner, the superintendent, encouraged in the letter for families and students in all sports and activities to have conversations about the virus and “take steps to follow preventative measures that support staying safe, healthy and reducing the spread of the virus.”
“We will share more information concerning the situation, required procedures for affected individuals, and procedural safeguards for school and extracurricular activities as soon as it is received,” he added.
Christensen, the football coach, hadn’t heard much feedback from parents, as everyone is in a wait-and-see mode.
“Obviously, there’s some concern with that, just because parents don’t want to take it to their workplace,” he said. “I think they’ve been understanding as well.
“I think we’ve all tried to do a good job of not putting ourselves in situations to get it, but it’s also one of those situations it’s something that can spread pretty fast.”