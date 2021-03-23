FAYETTE – Upper Iowa University announced the graduating classes of October and December 2020.
Area students who were in the October ceremony include the following, with their degree and any honors:
Waverly: Renae Kane, Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Fairbank: Alyson Peine, Bachelor of Science degree in Management, Summa Cum Laude.
In the December exercises, the following area students received their degrees:
Tripoli: Traci Bahrenfuse, Associate of Arts degree in General Business; and Maggie Franksain, Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources Management.
Waverly: Bethany Oeltjenbruns, Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
About Upper Iowa University: Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus, 21 U.S. locations, as well as a location in Hong Kong. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.