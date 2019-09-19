FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced the Dean’s List for the 2019 Summer Session.
To be recognized, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average and be enrolled as a full-time student. The honored students include:
Waverly: Noah Dettmer, a Instruc Strat: BD/LD/ID major; Emily Sands, a Instruc Strat: BD/LD/ID major; Luke Jeziorski, a Business Admin major
Janesville: Andrew Erickson, a Accounting major; Cody Hodson, a Management major
Fairbank: Alyson Peine, a Management major; Alex Smith, a Business Admin major
