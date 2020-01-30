Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Upper Iowa University

FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester.

To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.

The honored students included:

Waverly: Joshua Buresh, Seth Russell, Dalton Steere, Ross Chettinger, Sonia Evans, Bethany Oeltjenbruns and Caleb Sanderman

Plainfield: Sierra Dirksen

Fairbank: Meghan Kleitsch, Haley Weepie and Alyson Peine,

Sumner: Leona Schlatter, Macy Wilharm and Nicole Krueger

Readlyn: Donald Schmit

Tripoli: John Kleitsch and Traci Bahrenfuse

Readlyn: Christian Baumgartner, Alicia Hesse and Jill Schwickerath

Denver: David Larson

Shell Rock: Bekka Pierson and Kara Miner

Allison: Kayla Siemens and Ami Cordes

About Upper Iowa University

Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 5,200 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus, 21 U.S. locations, as well as a location in Hong Kong. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.