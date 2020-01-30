FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester.
To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
The honored students included:
Waverly: Joshua Buresh, Seth Russell, Dalton Steere, Ross Chettinger, Sonia Evans, Bethany Oeltjenbruns and Caleb Sanderman
Plainfield: Sierra Dirksen
Fairbank: Meghan Kleitsch, Haley Weepie and Alyson Peine,
Sumner: Leona Schlatter, Macy Wilharm and Nicole Krueger
Readlyn: Donald Schmit
Tripoli: John Kleitsch and Traci Bahrenfuse
Readlyn: Christian Baumgartner, Alicia Hesse and Jill Schwickerath
Denver: David Larson
Shell Rock: Bekka Pierson and Kara Miner
Allison: Kayla Siemens and Ami Cordes
