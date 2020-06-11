FAYETTE, IA (06/08/2020) — Upper Iowa University has announced the Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student. The honored students included:
Fairbank: Meghan Kleitsch, Haley Weepie, William Hartke, Alyson Peine and Alex Smith.
Tripoli: Justine Liddle and Traci Bahrenfuse.
Sumner: Leona Schlatter, Hunter Schmitt and Nicole Krueger.
Readlyn: Donald Schmit.
Waverly: Dalton Steere. Angela Buttjer, Sonia Evans, Renae Kane, Lindsay Rieck and Caleb Sanderman.
Denver: David Larson and Amanda Ledoux.
Nashua: Dallas Weiss.
Shell Rock: Bekka Pierson.
Allison: Kayla Siemens.
