FAYETTE – Upper Iowa University announced its dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade-point average and be enrolled as a full-time student.
The honorees included:
Sumner: Claire Egan and Leona Schlatter
Readlyn: Donald Schmit
Fairbank: Samantha Schnor, Sidney Schnor, William Hartke and Chelsey Weepie
Denver: Elizabeth Appel and Amanda Ledoux
Nashua: Madison Stille and Dallas Weiss
Tripoli: John Kleitsch and Traci Bahrenfuse
Waverly: Emily Sands and Marshall Gonnerman.
About Upper Iowa University
Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus, 21 U.S. locations, as well as a location in Hong Kong.
Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age.
For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.