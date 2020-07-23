FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce its May 2020 graduates, followed by their major, degree and respective honors. The graduates included:
Waverly: Joshua Buresh, Exercise/Sport Studies, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Tara Osborn, Reading Emphasis, Master of Education; Seth Russell, Business Admin, Bachelor of Science; Dalton Steere, Management, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude;
Tripoli: Justine Liddle, Elementary Education, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.
Sumner: Hunter Schmitt, Conservation Mgmt, Bachelor of Science, ;
Fairbank: Alex Smith, Business Admin, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Haley Weepie, Birth-Grade 3:Inclusive Settings, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude;
Denver: Kasey Widdel, Accounting Emphasis, Master of Business Admin.
Allison: Meghan Kleitsch, Art, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude.
Shell Rock: Bekka Pierson, Elementary Education, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude.
