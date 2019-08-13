Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Midwest Winds

The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Midwest Winds will present a concert at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St., Waterloo, at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

This is a family-friendly event for all ages. The concert is included with museum admission, which is $1 per person, as part of the Grout Museum District’s August Dollar Wednesdays.

The Midwest Winds woodwind quintet is an ambassador of the Air Force Band of Mid-America, communicating esprit de corps and rendering honor to our Airmen and country. The group offers a wide range of musical literature, including classical and contemporary music, marches, patriotic crowd pleasers and light popular music.

