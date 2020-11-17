WAVERLY – The Waterloo Black Hawks split a pair of games at Sioux City over the weekend to open the 2020-21 season.
Waterloo defeated Sioux City 4-2 on Friday and lost 4-3 on Saturday.
During Friday’s season opener, Waterloo goaltender Jack Williams made 14 saves in the first period. Jonah Copre netted his goal of the season to give Waterloo a 1-0 lead at the 8 minute, 26-second mark. Sioux City defenseman Gabe Blanchard knotted the score 1-1 with just over 4 minutes remaining in the frame.
Waterloo took the lead for good with two goals in 51 seconds in the second period. Michael LaStarza and Jacob Jeannette scored to make it 3-1 Waterloo. Blanchard recorded his second goal of the night to cut the deficit to 3-2.
The Black Hawks (2-0) killed off three penalties in the third period and got an empty-netter from Wyatt Schingoethe to secure the win.
Waterloo led 3-0 entering the third period of Saturday’s contest, but Sioux City stormed back with four goals in the final 20 minutes to split the weekend series.
The Black Hawks’ Luke Bast exited the penalty box and gave his team a 1-0 lead 7:35 into the first period. Max Sasson and Zane Demsey added two more goals to push the Black Hawks’ advantage to 3-0.
Sioux City outshot Waterloo 27-19.
Waterloo’s game Sunday against Tri-City was deemed no contest by the United States Hockey League after the league determined minimum COVID-19 safety requirements were not met in order for the game to be played, according to a news release. The USHL is working with both teams to reschedule the game, the release said.