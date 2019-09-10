Communications access to emergency services and local community resources is vital to all Iowans and the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) supports efforts to help consumers “stay connected” through the federal Lifeline communications program. September 9-13, 2019, is recognized as Lifeline Awareness Week.
The Lifeline program offers a monthly discount of $9.25 per qualified household to help eligible residents maintain access to voice (landline or cellular) and/or broadband (internet) services. More than 10 million eligible participants ― including more than 50,000 Iowans ― have enrolled in the Lifeline program, which allows them the ability to access the nation’s communications networks, search for jobs, find health care services, contact family and friends, and call for help in an emergency.
This year, the IUB is pleased to partner with the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) in its release of two new awareness tools for consumers, an infographic titled The Lifeline Benefit and the video Lifeline: It’s a Life Changer. “The Lifeline program can provide positive benefits for many Iowans and can help change lives,” says NARUC President and Iowa Utilities Board member Nick Wagner.
Lifeline applicants must prove eligibility through federal income guidelines or participation in certain public assistance or veterans programs and must recertify eligibility annually.
Links to Lifeline application and recertification forms are available on the IUB Lifeline Telephone Assistance Program webpage, through local telephone or internet service providers, or via Iowa’s Community Action Agencies. Return the completed application to your chosen participating provider. A list of participating Iowa providers also is available online.
For more information about Lifeline email don.tormey@iub.iowa.gov or visit the IUB website (https://iub.iowa.gov/lifeline) or the Federal Communications Commission website (https://www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/lifeline-support-affordable-communications).