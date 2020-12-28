It was just a needle prick in the arm.
This is all Lindley Sharp felt when she received a shot of the Moderna vaccine on Monday afternoon.
The Bremer County Health Department administrator was among 12 individuals who were vaccinated Monday at the department, during the first phase of the vaccine distribution, which is reserved for health care workers and long-term care residents.
Bremer County received 700 doses of the vaccine on Dec. 22, and distributed them to healthcare facilities thusly: 400 went to the Waverly Health Center; 100 to Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner; and the remainder to the MercyOne and UnityPoint clinics throughout the county; the Waverly Hy-Vee and Meyer Pharmacy.
The vaccine is free of charge, Sharp said, as the cost is federally funded.
Meanwhile, healthcare workers at the Waverly Hospital also rolled up their sleeves last week to receive the vaccine. Two more clinics for staff members will be held at the hospital this week and next to ensure that everyone who wants to be vaccinated receives the shot.
So far, at the Waverly Health Center, 81 individuals have opted to get the shot, COO Heidi Solheim told Waverly Newspapers.
The hospital has about 570 staffers who are eligible to receive the vaccine in accordance with the priority guidelines established by the CDC.
In a survey conducted prior to the vaccine shipment, 80% of the employees said they would take the shot.
The first priority were employees working in front-line positions, directly caring for patients. Then other staff members who perform various tasks at the hospital are next.
The hospital is not making the vaccine mandatory for employees since the product did not go through the regular FDA approval process typical of vaccines, rather received an emergency use authorization. Prior to the vaccination, the hospital staff go through a brief online educational activity to learn about the vaccine.
“We want them to make informed decisions,” Solheim said. “So far we have had good response from the staff.”
Solheim said everyone on the leadership team, to which she belongs, plans to get the vaccine.
According to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, in the first phase of vaccine allocation, called 1a, the recipients will be frontline healthcare workers, then residents of long-term care facilities.
In Waverly, officials at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community said they’re hopeful to start vaccinating residents next week.
In the next phase, called 1b, the recipients include individuals over the age of 75, and front-line essential workers, like firefighters, police officers, first responders, food and agriculture workers as well as postal service workers, teachers and support staff, among others.
In the third phase, called 1c, persons aged 65 to 74 with medical conditions, as well as workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, construction, bank tellers, information technology and communications, legal, and media, among others.
While awaiting their turn, members of the public are urged to abide by the safety rules of living under a pandemic, namely, wearing masks, socially distancing and handwashing, experts say.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, who received his vaccine last week, urged fellow Iowans to roll up their sleeves when their turn comes.
Sharp said the best approach for the general public is to keep themselves in the know about the vaccine and its rollout in the county.
She said information would be available as soon as the public health department is informed about the next phases.
“The best thing you can do is educate yourself,” she said.