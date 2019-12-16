Vada Virginia Mowatt, age 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at ManorCare in Waterloo.
She was born on August 28, 1923, in What Cheer, Iowa, to George and Mae (Knupp) Fox. She married Lloyd George Mowatt on February 16, 1943, in Frederika, Iowa. She worked nearly 30 years for Northwestern Bell Phone Company.
Vada enjoyed bowling, playing cards, listening to country music, and loved to yodel.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband Lloyd Mowatt, son Joe Mowatt, brother Dwight Fox, and infant twin sisters.
She is survived by her son, Larry (Nancy) Mowatt of Waterloo, Iowa; 4 grandchildren, Joe (Tosha) Mowatt of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Johanna (Ben) Limmer of Tampa, Florida, JoLyn (Dan) Mowatt of Owatonna, Minnesota, and Joshua Mowatt of Waterloo, Iowa; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
Private burial will be held in Alcock Cemetery, rural Frederika, Iowa.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379