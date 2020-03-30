On Thursday, March 26, 2020, Valorie Brunkhorst, wife, mother, and sister, passed away at the age of 55 years at home in Germantown Wisconsin with family at her side after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Valorie will be forever remembered by her husband of nearly thirty years Jim, their precious children, Nate (Claudia and grandson Noah) of Lake Geneva, Emma of Elkhorn, and Gina at home, and by her brothers Danny of Anchorage and Darrell of Studio City, CA. Valorie will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Valorie was preceded in death by her father Tom, her mother Marge, and her brother Tommy.
Val was born on May 13, 1964, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Tom and Marge (Yatchmenoff) Baker and graduated from Bartlett High School 1982. While employed at the National Bank of Alaska, she met her husband, Jim and they were married on Oct. 20, 1990, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Anchorage. Later they would move to Germantown, Wisconsin, and were members of St. Boniface Catholic Church where Val volunteered her time at the church and school.
Val dedicated herself to her children and her grandson, and she had immense pride in them. Val had passion for the outdoors and was proud of her Alaskan heritage. She enjoyed watching sports, especially when her children were playing soccer and volleyball. When the kids were not playing she would be watching gymnastics, ice skating, or the Stanley Cup (hockey). Val was always crafting, sewing, and trying new cooking recipes.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Valorie may be made to the Saint Boniface Food Pantry, W204N11940 Goldendale Road, Germantown, WI 53022.