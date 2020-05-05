With many mixed emotions, the Waverly Public Library would like to announce that after 42 years of extraordinary service, Sue Van Hemert will retire at the end of May.
Miss Sue has spent her entire career forming meaningful relationships with generations of our community’s children and fostering their love of reading through imaginative storytelling. The true impact of her time here is incalculable, and her long-standing commitment to not only the Waverly Public Library, but what all libraries stand for has truly shaped us into what we are today.
We will miss her greatly, but she will not be a stranger to the library, and we are so excited to see her in this next phase of life.
If you have a memory or word of congratulations to share with Miss Sue, we will have an online celebration event for the entire month of May that can be found on our Facebook page, or you can email your well wishes to waverly@waverly.lib.ia.us or mail them to 1500 W. Bremer Ave. Waverly, IA 50677.
We hope you will join us in wishing Sue the best of luck and thanking her for all she has done.