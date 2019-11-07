Waverly Health Center (WHC) will offer their monthly Speakers Series on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Amanda Ramthun, CWC, CHES, community health specialist, will present “Vaping: What You Need to Know.” Electronic nicotine delivery systems such as e-cigarettes, JUULs, vapes and others are becoming increasingly popular – especially among youth and the young adult population.
Learn how these devices are creating a major public health problem, what to look for if you suspect your child is vaping and what resources are available to those looking to quit.
This event is free and open to all. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.
To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.