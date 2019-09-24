MercyOne Waterloo Foundation has received a $25,000 grant from Variety- the Children’s Charity to fund upgrades at MercyOne’s Waterloo Birth Center. The Foundation is a nonprofit organization serving the Cedar Valley by developing resources to support health care needs of individuals served in all areas of the hospital.
The Variety grant will be used to fund LifePulse High-Frequency Jet Ventilators in the birth center’s one- of-kind Integrated Neonatal Intensive Care (INIC) program. The ventilators will be a new technology in the birth center.
“Premature babies born with low birth weights have fragile lungs that are easily-damaged,” says Dr. Erica LeClair, a neonatologist at MercyOne. “High frequency ventilators like these are able to deliver tiny, gentle breaths to these fragile lungs while the babies grow and heal.”
Every year approximately 1,500 babies are born at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. On average, statistics nationally show 27% of all babies admitted to neonatal intensive care units need mechanical ventilation.
“Our Waterloo Birth Center strives to provide the very best overall care and well-being for babies being born,” said Joe Surma, manager of the MercyOne Waterloo Foundation. “Thanks to Variety for helping our highly-trained, professional network of physicians and pediatricians provide the best possible care for babies, children and teens to maintain good health, and overcome illness.”
Variety- the Children’s Charity is dedicated to improving the lives of children who are at-risk, underprivileged, critically ill or living with special needs. Grant funding is provided to programs and initiatives that directly impact the well-being of children. For more information on Variety grants and programs please visit varietyiowa.com.