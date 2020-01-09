MercyOne Population Health Services Organization (PHSO) named Ernesto Vazquez, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer.
“On behalf of MercyOne, we are excited to have Dr. Vazquez joining our MercyOne Population Health Services Organization leadership team,” said Derek Novak, president of MercyOne PHSO. “His dedication to improving outcomes for patients and experience in value-based care will advance the quality of health care for the patients we are privileged to serve.”
“I am looking forward to working on behalf of MercyOne patients and clinicians to advance the quality and lower cost of care available to MercyOne patients. My focus will be the consumer experience at the individual patient and physician level,” said Dr. Vazquez. “I am eager to work with MercyOne data analysts and use insights to help our clinicians find efficiencies and trends to improve care of our patients.”
As Chief Medical Officer for MercyOne PHSO, Dr. Vazquez will provide clinical leadership to support population health strategies and clinical integration across MercyOne’s system of health services. He will work to enhance clinical services and programs and serve as a medical liaison for physician-to-physician evidence-based guidelines to enhance care quality as well as cost management.
Dr. Vazquez has been a member of the MercyOne family since 2011, serving patients in the MercyOne Clive Family Medicine Clinic and is a member of the MercyOne Clinics quality committee. From 2003 to 2011, he served as a primary care physician with Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. While at Summit Medical Center, Dr. Vazquez also served as a member of their medical executive committee, department chair for the division of medicine and board member of the Summit Medical Network among other leadership positions. Dr. Vazquez is a medical school graduate of the University of Texas Southwest and completed his internship and residency within the Mercy Mayo Family Practice Residency Program in Iowa.
Formed in 1998, MercyOne has grown into the state’s largest provider of hospital and related health services, consisting of more than 43 medical centers and more than 230 clinics and other health facilities and employing more than 20,000 people.
MercyOne’s PHSO was created in 2012 to leverage MercyOne’s nearly 20-years of experience in population health and value-based contracting. Its portfolio of direct to employer, commercial and governmental value/risk-based contracts has since grown to cover more than 300,000 members across Iowa and neighboring states. Since its inception, MercyOne PHSO’s Partnered Provider Network has reduced health care expenditures for Iowans by more than $150 million by working together to improve health, increase patient satisfaction and lower health care costs for members and the communities we are privileged to serve.