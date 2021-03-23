Veda M. Bohlen, 89, of Waverly, Iowa, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at UnityPoint – Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Veda was born July 13, 1931, rural Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of William and Laura (Kirkpatrick) Ragsdale. She was raised and worked the family farm near Waverly Junction her entire youth and graduated from the Finchford High School in 1949. Veda was united in marriage Jan. 20, 1950, to Johnie Bohlen at the United Methodist Church in Janesville. The couple worked at the Shell Rock Hatchery for a year. Her parents then moved into Janesville, and the couple moved onto and started farming the Ragsdale family farm near Waverly, where they raised their six children. They farmed there for nearly 40 years. They then moved to the Trav-o-Tel Motel in Waverly, where they worked for five years. After Johnie died, Veda moved to Waverly Homes.
Veda’s memory is honored by six children: Jimmy (Linda) Bohlen, of Denver; Patty Franzen, of Shell Rock; Susan Nenow, of Waterloo; Janet Westendorf, of Ankeny; John R. (Kristi) Bohlen, of Janesville; and Bill Bohlen, of Shell Rock; 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and two sisters-in-law; Beverly Bohlen, of Spring Hills, Florida, and Norma Franken, of Plainfield. She was preceded in death by: her parents; two grandchildren, Brian Westendorf and Whitney Bohlen; two great-grandchildren, Kolton Bohlen and Halle Bohlen; three sisters, Naomi Mathews and two in infancy; and four brothers, Ben, James, Ray and Ralph Ragsdale.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. Veda will then be cremated, and a private family graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Humane Society or Waverly Pet Rescue and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.