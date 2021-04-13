Veridian Credit Union is celebrating the 20th year of displaying local student art in select branches with the addition of a virtual gallery to help you tour the 2021 ArtShare collection.
Veridian launched ArtShare in 2002 to increase awareness and appreciation for local student artists. Today the credit union partners with 10 Iowa high schools to display 140 pieces in five branches across the state. Participating high schools include Ankeny Centennial, Ankeny, Ankeny Christian Academy, Cedar Falls, Columbus Catholic, Iowa City West, Marion, Waterloo East, Waterloo West and Waverly-Shell Rock.
“For 20 years, ArtShare has been a rewarding and connecting experience,” said Ashtin Hotek, Veridian’s public relations strategist who helps coordinate ArtShare. “We’re grateful these students allow us to borrow their pieces to decorate our branches, and we hope the virtual gallery will help expand their public audience beyond our walls.”
The 2021 ArtShare collection is now on display for one year at each school’s nearest Veridian branch. The virtual gallery and a complete list of featured students from each school is available at veridiancu.org/artshare.
Artwork from Waverly-Shell Rock students will be on display at the Waverly branch, located at 315 Oak Ridge Circle.
Veridian also offers an ArtShare Scholarship for $2,000 toward tuition for an education leading to a career in the arts. The application deadline is April 30, and inclusion in an ArtShare collection is not a requirement for eligibility. Details about the ArtShare Scholarship are available at veridiancu.org/scholarships.
Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services with more than 900 employees and 29 branches across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call 800-235-3228.