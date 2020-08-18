Veridian Credit Union has set aside $3 million to offer Disaster Assistance Loans to those who have suffered property damage or hardship as a result of recent storms.
The loans are designed to offer a low-interest way to help manage expenses resulting from recent weather-related damages. Amounts up to $5,000 are available with up to 36-month terms and a fixed rate between 6.75% and 7.5% APR, based on eligibility.
“Storm damage has caused significant, unexpected expenses for many in our community,” said Joe Lichty, Veridian’s manager of consumer lending. “The Disaster Assistance Loan is designed to offer a low-interest resource to those who might otherwise turn to high-interest credit cards to make necessary repairs.”
Individuals can apply for a Disaster Assistance Loan now through September 30, 2020 or until $3 million is loaned out, whichever occurs first. Details and applications are available in Veridian branches, on the phone at 800-235-3228 or online at veridiancu.org.
Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services with 900 employees and 31 branches across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. For more information, visit www.veridiancu.org.