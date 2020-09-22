Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Kodie Olson to the position of branch manager at its Waverly location.
Olson, a resident of La Porte City, has worked at Veridian for 12 years. She was previously a loan officer. Olson is currently pursuing a degree in Financial Management from Upper Iowa University.
Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services with 900 employees and 30 branches across Iowa and eastern Nebraska, including nine in the Cedar Valley, one in Independence and one in Oelwein. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call 800-235-3228.