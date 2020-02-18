Veridian Credit Union has awarded $70,000 in grants to 15 organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. Veridian awards Successful Financial Future Grants of up to $5,000 for general operating costs annually to nonprofit organizations who address barriers to financial stability through financial literacy and employment readiness.
“Deficiencies in financial literacy and employment readiness can create long-term barriers to a successful financial future,” said Angela Weekley, Veridian’s community inclusion manager. “Our grant program is aimed at identifying and supporting organizations who are helping people in our communities overcome those barriers.”
Recent recipients of Veridian’s Successful Financial Future Grants include: Iowa Able Foundation, Ames, $5,000; The Job Foundation. Cedar Falls, $5,000; The Arc of East Central Iowa, Cedar Rapids, $5,000, Catherine McAuley Center, Cedar Rapids, $5,000; Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Cedar Rapids, $5,000; Hawthorn Hill, Des Moines, $5,000; Junior Achievement of Central Iowa, Des Moines, $5,000; Lutheran Services of Iowa, Des Moines, $5,000; Inside Out Reentry, Iowa City, $5,000; Girls & Boys Club of the Midlands. Omaha, Nebraska, $5,000; Heartland Family Service, Omaha, Nebraska, $5,000; Junior Achievement of the Midlands, Omaha, Nebraska, $5,000; House of Hope, Waterloo, $5,000; Exceptional Persons, Inc., Waterloo, $2,500; and The Larrabee Center Inc., Waverly, $2,500.
A new cycle of Successful Financial Future Grants is now open. Details on eligibility, applications and more are available at veridiancu.org/grants.