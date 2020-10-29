Veridian Credit Union is shifting the Cedar Valley’s largest annual free Thanksgiving meal to curbside pick-up for 2020.
For the first time in the event’s history, Veridian employees will serve the 39th annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner in to-go containers. The event is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. outside the UAW Local 838 Union Hall in Waterloo.
“The Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner began in 1982 to offer a free meal to those in need during the farm crisis,” said Veridian President and CEO Renee Christoffer. “This year, the pandemic has created a unique set of health and financial challenges. It’s important that we find a way to safely honor this tradition in our community.”
The event is named for its late founders. In 1982, Mike and Leona Adams saw friends and neighbors struggling to make ends meet after layoffs. Mike was a member of the UAW Local 838 and a board member for what is now Veridian Credit Union. He and his wife, Leona, brought both organizations together to serve a free community meal. The event serves 900-1,000 meals each year, including turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, corn, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.
Metropolitan Transit Authority (MET Transit) will also deliver meals from the event to anyone living in Cedar Falls, Evansdale or Waterloo without transportation. A delivery time slot reservation is required to receive a delivered meal, and time slots are limited. Delivery time slots and pick-up times can be reserved at www.veridiancu.org/Thanksgiving until Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Local contributors to the event include College Square Hy-Vee, Martin Bros. Distributing Co., Inc., Metropolitan Transit Authority of Black Hawk County, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, Special Occasions Party and Event Rental and the UAW Local 838.
