Veridian Credit Union is now issuing credit and debit cards enabled with radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology, allowing members to tap for payment wherever the technology is accepted.
Tapped transactions are protected with the same security as the card’s chip, using a unique code encryption for an added layer of protection against identity theft. The new contactless cards are also redesigned with the cardholder’s name and card number on the back of the card for added security.
“The contactless cards’ technology and design offer more convenience and security when making an in-person payment,” said Liz Seres, Veridian’s manager of card services. “With it, our members have more options, ease and peace of mind with every purchase.”
All newly issued Veridian debit and credit cards are now contactless. Payment terminals that accept tapped payments are marked with the universal symbol of four vertical, curved lines. Wherever the technology is not accepted, Veridian’s cards can still be swiped or inserted.
Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services with more than 900 employees and 30 branches across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call 800-235-3228.