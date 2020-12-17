Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Veridian Credit Union has opened its scholarship applications for the 2021-2022 academic year. To apply, students will submit a 500-word essay on the topic of managing debt for long-term financial health. The essay and a professional resume are due by Feb. 7, 2021.

“Veridian’s scholarship application is designed to help students explore a financial topic that can help them create a successful financial future,” said Julie Gage, a public relations strategist at Veridian. “With this, we’re aiming for the process to benefit everyone who applies, not just those who receive funding.”

The credit union will award three $2,000 scholarships to students pursuing higher education as an incoming freshman, undergraduate or graduate student at an accredited undergraduate or vocational program. A fourth scholarship for the same amount will be awarded to a student pursuing a career in the arts. Details are available at www.veridiancu.org/scholarships.

Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services with more than 900 employees and 29 branches across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call 800-235-3228.

