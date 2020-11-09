Verla Jean (Zander) Hinrichs, 73, Waverly, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Allen Memorial in Waterloo.
She was born January 28, 1947, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Walter and Leona (Kohagen) Zander. Verla was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Artesian, Iowa. She graduated from Tripoli High School in 1965 and Wartburg College in 1970.
Verla married Paul Panek in 1968 and they had two children, Jeffery and John Panek. Verla worked on the assembly line at Maytag in Newton, Iowa, before moving to Osceola, Iowa, where she worked for the Osceola Country Club. She called Humboldt, Iowa (Dakota City) home from 1976 to 2010 where she taught PE, Health, and Consumer Sciences as well as coached junior high girls basketball for the Humboldt Community Schools, and was an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church.
In 1993, Verla married her long-time friend Darrel Hinrichs at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Artesian, Iowa. Verla and Darrel’s wedding was not the only significant event on their wedding day as a tornado hit the area causing damage around the church. Verla and Darrel lived in Humboldt until 2010 when they decided to come back closer to their childhood homes and moved to Waverly.
Survivors include her husband, Darrel Hinrichs, her children Jeff (Kathryn) Panek and John (Amanda) Panek, her stepchildren Shannon (Jane) Hinrichs, Susie Starczynski, and Amanda (Steve) Killian, her sister Karen (Dex) Boorom, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Verla was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Leona Zander, her brother Paul Zander, and her granddaughter Maggie Hinrichs.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery — Artesian, 2022 Larrabee Ave. rural Waverly. Visitation will be held from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church – Artesian. Memorials may be left to St Paul Lutheran Church, Artesian or the discretion of the family and online condolences for Verla can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Hinrichs family with arrangements.