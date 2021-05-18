Vernon H. Buchholz, 78, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away at his home early Monday morning, May 17, 2021.
According to his wishes, there will be no public services; private funeral services will be held with burial in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Military honors will be provided by Waverly Area Veterans Group. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John’s United Church of Christ, Siegel. Online condolences may be left at ww.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.