WACO, Texas — The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced its 2019 Division III Coaches’ All-America Team on Wednesday with Nic Vetter representing Wartburg on the First Team Offensive Line.
Vetter, a senior from Hampton, Iowa, becomes the sixth Knight in program history to earn AFCA First Team All-American honors. A team captain, he started every game this season at right tackle and guided Wartburg to a third-straight American Rivers Conference championship while the Knights reached the second round of the NCAA Playoffs.
A two-time American Rivers First Team All-Conference honoree, Vetter paced the Knights’ offense that that led the conference in scoring. Wartburg led the conference with 30 rushing touchdowns while its 67 total scores in the regular season ranked 4th nationally. A four-year starter, he started in a record 45 games and allowed just a pair of sacks throughout his career.
“Nic worked extremely hard every day and is a fierce competitor,” said head coach Rick Willis. “He played every spot on our offensive line over his career and his versatility was a huge asset.”
Vetter follows in the footsteps of Derek Schipper (2017), Chris Brinkmeier (2014), and Joel Demro (2001) as just the fourth Wartburg offensive lineman named an AFCA First Team All-American.