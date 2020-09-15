VFW Post 2208 in Waverly is taking entries for the Patriots Pen and Voice of Democracy programs.
The post each year makes cash awards to the top three entries in each program. The top entry in each program then advances to District, State and National.
Each year the more than 1.5 million members of the VFW and VFW Auxiliary show their commitment to America’s youth as we provide millions of dollars worth of awards and college scholarships. Our organizations want to encourage personal growth and foster a greater appreciation for America, its history and values. Participation in these opportunities is grouped by the students grade.
Students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades have the opportunity to express their opinion, improve writing skills while they compete for awards and prizes through the Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest. The 2020-21 theme is “What is Patriotism to Me?”.
Students in grades 9-12 are given the opportunity to write and record an essay while they compete for over $2 million in college scholarships and incentives. The 2020-21 theme is “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”
Entry deadline for both programs is Oct. 31 to your local post. For more information contact Milora Johanns, milora.johanns@gmail.com, VFW Auxiliary President or Don Ryan, drryan7@yahoo.com, Post Commander to Joe W. Cretzmeyer Post 2208, Waverly, IA.
You can find the forms on Post 2208’s website, vfw2208.com under the Youth Programs tab.