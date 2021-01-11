Vicki Sue (Nickerson) Coulson, 76, Ingram, Texas, formerly of Waverly, Iowa, left this life peacefully to be with her Lord on Dec. 13, 2020.
She was married to the late Merle ‘Sonny’ Coulson on Dec. 18, 1977. Vicki Sue was born in Marshalltown, Iowa, on Aug. 9, 1944. She attended school in Waverly-Shell Rock through the end of her junior year and finished in Pocahontas after her family moved. She later went on and became a CPA. Vicki and Sonny moved to Ingram in 1992.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Merle ‘Sonny’ Coulson, and her parents, J. Paul and Marjory Nickerson. She is survived by her son, Randy Tate, of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico; daughter, Wendy Alise, of Grapevine, Texas, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, sister Mary Ann Nickerson Anchondo, M.D., of El Paso, Texas; brothers John Nickerson, of Anderson Island, Washington, and James Nickerson, of Tripoli, Iowa; numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Stoney.
A Memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.