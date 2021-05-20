This coming Sunday, Christian churches around the world will be celebrating the church holiday of Pentecost. Never heard of it? Most Christians recognize Pentecost when the paraments (the altar cloth, Bible marker and pulpit scarf) are the color red. But Pentecost is an important church holiday or celebration. It doesn’t have the prominence that Christmas or Easter does, so many of us aren’t exactly sure what it is all about. Pentecost is about “firsts.” Things done in our lives that we do first for God.
Pentecost, originally, was not a concept or even a celebration that was started in the New Testament described by Luke in the book of Acts (2:1-4). Pentecost was a Jewish festival known as the Feast of the Harvest and the Day of Firstfruits. It was a ceremony that took place when the harvest had been completed. It was a celebration to thank God and offer as a gift to God some of the Firstfruits of the harvest. This was a big deal since much of the Hebrew society back then was agrarian, they were farmers. They would bring a gift of firstfruit of their individual harvest to the Temple in Jerusalem as an offering. So, during Pentecost, Jerusalem was full of pilgrims. This is the scene as Luke recalls the events that created the new Pentecost.
The remaining disciples were huddled and hiding from the authorities, trying not to end up crucified like Jesus was. Additionally, they had been told by Jesus, before and after his death and resurrection, to “wait for the Advocate” to come to them (John 6:7) and that they should wait for the gift the Father had promised them, the Holy Spirit (Acts 1:4-5). That’s what happened on that day. God sent the Holy Spirit to the disciples.
Today, we seem to live our lives by clichés such as “The early bird gets the worm” and “He who hesitates is lost.” We have an idea or believe we have inside information and rush forward hoping that we will find success. While we have seen success come in these situations there are far more failures we don’t hear about. Growing up in Pennsylvania where the history of the American Revolution still rings in its heritage, my grandmother used to say, “Don’t go off halfcocked.” The saying referred to flint lock guns which, if they were not loaded properly and did not have the hammer fully cocked, would not fire. This would result in failure of the worse kind!
The disciples had been given “The Great Commission” by Jesus himself; to go out into the world to preach and teach and make more disciples. Why wait? Because, as we read repeatedly in the gospels, the disciples needed Jesus’ strength and they needed Jesus’ guidance but, Jesus was no longer present with his followers. On the Day of Pentecost, they received the Holy Spirit, they received the strength, the power, and the guidance they needed to fulfill The Great Commission. With this firstfruit of the Spirit, the disciples birthed the Church. Pentecost is known as the birthday of the Christian Church. They were successful in carrying out Jesus wishes because the Holy Spirit worked in them and through them.
God has a plan for every individual and every church that claims Jesus Christ as Lord and wishes to follow his guidance: his teachings and his commands. Yet far too often we rush forward with our own or someone else’s or a committee’s good idea without considering if it is what God wants; for us, for our church, or for our community. When we go out “halfcocked,” we are doomed to failure. The “first” thing we should do is ask God to send his guidance, so that we know what God wants. If we are in synch with God, we will be empowered for our mission. We will be provided the promise of strength and power to accomplish God’s will.
Next time you have that great idea, think of Pentecost and the “first” thing you should do – present your gift to God and wait for the Holy Spirit to come.