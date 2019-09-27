DECORAH — The Waverly-Shell Rock football team was looking to halt a three-game losing streak heading into their Class 3A District 3 opener Friday night.
However, after giving up multiple big plays to Northeast Iowa Conference rival Decorah, the Go-Hawks' struggles continued. The Vikings had scoring plays of 68, 56 and 77 yards en route to a 30-7 homecoming victory at Viking Stadium.
The tone was set on the very first play from scrimmage. Running back Andrew Magner broke multiple tackle attempts by the W-SR (1-4 overall, 0-1 District 3) defense. Once he got into the clear, he had nothing but green grass in front of him for the 68-yard touchdown run. The failed conversion left the score at 6-0 with 11 minutes, 38 seconds left on the first-quarter clock.
After the teams traded three-and-out possessions, the Go-Hawks mounted their first big drive of the game. They had a 12-play possession that went 76 yards, aided by a pass-interference flag on a second-and-goal from the 17. However, an incomplete pass from Ethan Flege to Ryan Folkerts on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line kept the goose egg under the Guests column.
But on Decorah's (2-3, 1-0) second play of the ensuing possession, quarterback Tucker Young fumbled the ball, and the Go-Hawks' Chase Carpenter recovered the loose pigskin at the Viking 12. Three plays later, Jonathan Wessel scored from 2 yards out to give the Go-Hawks a 7-6 lead with 25.4 seconds before the quarter break.
That lead was short-lived, though. With 10:48 before halftime, Young connected with Dawson Palmer for a 56-yard pass play for the Vikings' second touchdown of the night. Later, Gabriel Austin made a 30-yard field goal with 29 seconds left before intermission to push the lead to 16-7.
The teams traded punts to start the third period, and then W-SR mounted a long drive with Flege converting first downs on pass plays of 10, 23 and 13 yards, as well as a pass-interference call sandwiched within. However, with fourth-and-goal on the 4, Flege's fade pass to Layne McDonald was caught out of bounds to deny the score.
And it didn't take long for the Vikings to capitalize on the goal-line stand.
On the fourth play of the ensuing possession, Young connected with Keaton Solberg on consecutive pass plays. The first was on a third-and-8 from the Viking 6 for 17 yards and a first down, and then for 77 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the quarter for the 23-7 lead.
W-SR tried to return the favor, but their 11-play march stalled at the Viking 33. Following a three-and-out, the Go-Hawks got the ball back on their 33, but on second down from the 39, Flege's pass to McDonald was picked off by Solberg. Three plays later, Young found Galen Iverson for 35 yards on a third-and-7 on the Go-Hawk 43, and two plays later, Nicholas Einck scored from a yard out for the 30-7 lead.
Next up for W-SR is a match-up with West Delaware, who fell to Independence, 33-0, on Friday.