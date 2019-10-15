“At first I didn’t want to say I had cancer…”
Anna Vincent, 80, had stopped having mammograms at the age of 75. She continued to do her normal checks while showering in the morning. One morning, she felt a lump and knew she needed to have it checked out. She contacted Dr. Chris Goetzinger, her primary doctor, who sent her to Waverly Health Center for a mammogram.
This is where her journey begins. The mammogram showed a suspicious area and Anna was called back for a biopsy. The biopsy results were positive for cancer. “At first I didn’t want to say I had cancer, now it just slides off my tongue. Everyone has been just fabulous at Waverly Health Center,” Anna commented.
After her initial diagnosis, Anna had many more tests and met with a doctor at the Cancer Treatment Center in Waterloo. Thankfully, the cancer was contained in one breast.
Anna’s next step was to have a mastectomy (removal of her affected breast) by Dr. Amber Crawford at WHC. Her oldest daughter, Carol, would teleconference her youngest daughter Sharon, who lives in North Carolina for Anna’s appointments with Dr. Crawford. She noted, “It was wonderful that all the providers would speak in common terms and you could feel their sense of concern even over the phone.” Carol stated that there are not enough kind words to say about Dr. Crawford, Dr. Goetzinger, and the anesthesiologist who also followed-up in the hospital after her surgery.
On August 6, Anna underwent surgery and she was “amazed.” She commented, “My team of providers were just wonderful! I had no pain whatsoever and really enjoyed all the visits and care from the nurses and doctors. Fabulous is all I can say about this whole journey!”