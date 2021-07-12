Viola Lundry, 96, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Oelwein with Pastor Dave Byrd officiating.
Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church, Oelwein. Mail will be received c/o
Larry & Cindy Lundry, 1006 Seventh Ave. NE, Oelwein, IA. 50662.
The Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard is assisting the family.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Due to COVID-19, the church requests, inside the church, those that have been vaccinated may choose to wear a mask or not and highly recommends that those who have not been vaccinated to wear a mask for the safety of the entire group.