The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax preparation and electronic filing for low- to moderate-income Iowans.
Certified community volunteers prepare taxes with computer software and help with special tax credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Child Tax Credit and Credit for the Elderly or Disabled.
IRS VITA tax sites are located throughout Iowa and partner with organizations including Iowa State University Extension and Outreach offices in some locations. Call the AARP volunteer tax preparers at 1-800-906-9887 to find a site near you.
• Black Hawk County – call 319-296-4278 (location is Hawkeye Community College Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St., Waterloo)
• Bremer County in Tripoli on March 18 only – call 319-882-4275
• Chickasaw County in New Hampton – call 641-394-2174