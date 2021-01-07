The University of Northern Iowa’s College of Business Administration’s long-running Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which allows accounting students to prepare tax returns for low- and moderate-income taxpayers, will not be providing services this spring due to COVID-19 concerns.
Taxpayers are encouraged to call the United Way at 211 for help in locating an alternative site in their area or use the Internal Revenue Service’s FreeFile program via irs.gov.
“The VITA program is a wonderful win/win: Our clients get tax preparation assistance and e-filing, and our student preparers gain valuable real-world experience,” said Linda DeBarthe, instructor of accounting and VITA coordinator. “Some of our clients have been attending our site for many years, and we look forward to working with them. We are regretful that we had to cancel our service for this year to protect the health of our students and clients.”
The IRS established the VITA program to help those who may find it challenging to pay for tax preparation services. Certified volunteers receive training to help prepare basic tax returns in communities across the country.
The UNI accounting department has traditionally staffed a site with senior or graduate-level accounting students to serve members of the Cedar Valley community. The program is an option for those who make $66,000 or less per year, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers.