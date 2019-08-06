Wartburg College senior Daniel Volkmann is the recipient of the college’s scholarship for the children of German American National Congress, or Deutsch Amerikanischer National Kongress (DANK), members.
Volkmann, of Gilbert, Arizona, is majoring in religion. He is the son of Brad and Melody Volkmann.
“I have a lot of German heritage on both sides of my family and have always been interested in reconnecting with that,” said Volkmann. “Hearing about DANK and getting to be a leader in the organization became a very easy decision for me to make.”
DANK was founded in 1959 to unite Americans of Germanic descent, while preserving their heritage and traditions on a local and national level. Volkmann is treasurer of the newly founded Eastern Iowa-Wartburg DANK Chapter. This scholarship is funded by donor Dr. Gerald R. Kleinfeld, of Tucson, Arizona, who received an honorary degree from Wartburg College in 2008.
“I would love to end up back in Germany after graduation to do ministry, especially in Eisenach where the church does a lot of community work with those in need,” said Volkmann. “DANK is a great way for me to connect with people in Germany.”