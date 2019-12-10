Gloria Tehven of Waverly isn’t a stranger to Waverly Health Center (WHC). She’s been an active member of the hospital’s Auxiliary for about 18 years and also volunteers at the red entrance as a patient escort. In September 2019 she had the chance to learn more about the hospital as a patient.
On September 9, Gloria started to feel pressure in her belly but wasn’t able to have a bowel movement. At first, she really wasn’t concerned, but as the day went on she felt worse. She talked with her husband Jon and they decided they would get in to see her doctor the next morning. Later in the evening, however, she decided it was time to go to the emergency room (ED) at WHC.
Dr. Todd Shover was Gloria’s doctor in the ED. After a few tests it was easy for him to see that she had a blockage in her small bowel (the area between the stomach and large bowel/intestine). He called Dr. Troy Ivey from WHC’s General Surgery Clinic to consult on Gloria’s case. After discussing with Gloria and Jon, they scheduled surgery for the following morning. Gloria was moved to an inpatient room for the night.
Gloria’s surgery lasted one and a half hours and it went very well. Dr. Ivey removed about 38 inches of her small bowel and reconnected the healthy bowel back together. On average, adults have about 20 feet of small intestine so Gloria was able to keep about 85 percent of hers.
Gloria commented, “This was my first major hospital stay since I had my kids. I now have a better idea of what it feels like to be in the hospital and the great care we have in Waverly. I really liked that Jon could be with me whenever we wanted. The nurses were all friendly, which is great because I like to chit chat and tell stories.”
“The doctors and the nurses gave me information on what I should and should not eat,” Gloria continued. “I slowly was able to start eating about three days after my surgery when we knew my bowels were active again. By Saturday, I was ready to go home.”
“We chose Waverly Health Center because it was close and we are familiar with it. It was easy for Jon to come and go and we both were well cared for. It was very enlightening to learn more about the hospital and to gain a better concept of what it’s like to be a patient,” Gloria ended.